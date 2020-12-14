Android 11 begins rolling out for Sony Xperia 1 II

After confirming the official Android 11 road map in recent weeks, Sony has now set the ball rolling with the OS upgrade now heading out for Xperia 1 II devices.

As previously detailed, the Android 11 update for Sony Xperia 1 II — and other Xperia devices — is set to bring a number of software improvements and benefits including Chat bubbles, a native screen recorder, audio selection, power menu smart controls, all of the enhanced privacy controls, plus tons more on top.

The update has already started rolling out in Taiwan but this is likely ahead of the full global rollout as per the original rollout timeline (via Marco Kao h/t Xperia Blog). Unfortunately, the update doesn’t include an option to enable the 120Hz display option on the Sony Xperia 1 II though.

Another notable here is that the Android 11 update for the Xperia 1 II comes with the November 2020 security patch. It’s a little bit odd that the December patch is missing but we’re sure that this build has been in the pipeline for a little while, hence the omission. However, it could still come as part of certain global builds.





If you do have the Sony Xperia 1 II, then it’s worth keeping an eye out for build number 58.1.A.0.921, as this is the firmware that includes the full Android 11 OTA update. It weighs in at around 935MB, which is to be expected given this is a full OS upgrade from Android 10. Provided that Sony adheres to the original timeline, we’d wager that global regions will begin to see this update over the coming days.

That said, if you do have the device, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below if you have seen the Android 11 update hit your device.

