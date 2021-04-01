While Wear OS has fallen out of favor for some, it’s still in use on some of Casio’s rugged smartwatches. Today, the brand is expanding Wear OS to one of its iconic lines, the Casio G-Shock.

Casio today announced the GSW-H1000-1ER, a “G-SQUAD PRO” smartwatch that runs Google’s Wear OS. This watch falls in the lineup of “shock-resistant” Casio watches known as G-Shock that are often used in scenarios where they’re pushed to the extreme in terms of the elements and movements.

The new Casio G-Shock smartwatch with Wear OS packs in a thick casing and touchscreen display. That display is also a dual-monochrome option that allows the watch to switch off the power-hungry main display to save on battery life. It has an optical heart rate sensor, compass, altitude/air pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, GPS, “and more.”

Built to offer all the unique, original shock resistance of a G-SHOCK, plus water resistance, the GSW-H1000 also includes a microphone, charging terminal and more. Even while using glass thick enough to ensure 200-meter water resistance, the screen still facilitates smooth touch-sensitive control. The case back, made of titanium, ensures excellent corrosion resistance and has a titanium carbide finish to provide enhanced abrasion resistance.

The watch works with Google Fit, of course, but can also be used with Casio’s “G-SHOCK MOVE” app for additional workout and tracking options.

GSW-H1000 will be available sometime in May across the US and UK, but it carries a hefty price tag. You’ll be paying up $700 in the States to get in on the action or £600 in the UK.

