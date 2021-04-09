The ability to record callers in the Google Phone app is a popular addition, but the feature is expanding to include the ability to automatically record all calls from numbers not in your contacts.

If you get a lot of spam calls or have problems with people calling from numbers you don’t recognize, the ability to record any unknown number gives you an added layer of protection when accepting these calls. We originally found evidence of this ability being prepared in one of our regular APK teardown posts, but it hasn’t appeared to roll out until now. The feature was spotted as rolling out more widely by XDA, with some regional limitations at least until Google rolls out the option a little wider.

With this change, you have the ability to toggle the app so that it will automatically start a recording any time a call comes in from a number that is not in the user’s contacts. Google does note that, even though the number isn’t known, a message will still be played to all participants of a call notifying them about the recording:





The ability to record calls is found within a new “Call recording” section of the Google Phone app. Luckily, according to XDA, this doesn’t appear to be limited to a specific Android device type, either. There are multiple reports of call recording being available for devices from the likes of Xiaomi and Nokia in selected regions.

We can only assume the feature is rolling out but could be especially useful as a deterrent for spam callers or even as a way to record important calls. Of course, if you do record a call using the Google Phone app, you will be subject to local laws and legislations — so it might be worth checking before enabling the feature if it’s available to you.

