All of today’s best deals are headlined by the OnePlus 8/Pro anniversary sale that’s taking $200 off. That’s on top of refurbished Google Pixel 3/XL handsets from $100 and this 11-inch HP Chromebook at $179. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8/Pro anniversary sale takes $200 off

OnePlus is now celebrating the one-year anniversary of its now previous-generation 8 series Android smartphones by taking $200 off both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Pricing starts at $499 for the unlocked OnePlus 8 128GB, which is down from its usual $699 going rate. That’s alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB for $699, scoring the same $200 in savings from its usual $999 price tag. In either case, these are some of the best prices to date.

OnePlus 8 series smartphones sport up to 6.78-inch QHD+ displays with upwards of 120Hz refresh rates alongside as much as 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Both are powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and are backed by up to 48MP quad-sensor camera arrays. Even with the OnePlus 9 devices now available, these discounted handsets still make compelling smartphones, especially with today’s pricing.

Google Pixel 3/XL handsets on sale from $100

Woot is discounting unlocked Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL Smartphones from $100 in certified refurbished condition. Headlining is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB at $130. Down from its original $899 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $20 and is the lowest price of the year.

While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase. We loved it in our hands-on review.

HP’s 11-inch Chromebook falls to new low at $179

Walmart currently offers the HP 11-inch Chromebook 2GHz/4GB/64GB for $179. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, is $20 under Amazon’s competing sale price, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with an 11.6-inch display, HP’s Chromebook is perfect for browsing the web and getting work done away from the desk, especially if you don’t think your existing machine will be able to make it through the upcoming final exam crunch time to close out the semester. Other notable features include 64GB of storage, over 15-hour battery life, and both USB-C and USB-A inputs.

