As smartphone cameras have improved drastically, social media hasn’t really kept up with compression on the images uploaded. Twitter, though, is opening up the floodgates by widely allowing its users to upload images in up to 4K resolution from Android smartphones.

This new ability rolled out to some users in a test last month but, as of this week, is rolling out widely to everyone. Whether you’re on an Android phone or an iPhone, you can now tweet high-res 4K images from the official Twitter app.

Notably, though, this isn’t the default behavior. To unlock the full-resolution uploads, you’ll need to head into the Twitter app, then “Settings and Privacy” and “Data usage.” Finally, you’ll need to enable “high-quality uploads” for either Wi-Fi only or both mobile data and Wi-Fi. Further, you’ll need to ensure the “high-quality images” setting is turned on to see the images other people upload in up to 4K.

Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings.

This functionality appears to be widely rolled out as of this morning to all Android users.

