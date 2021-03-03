In the age of social distancing, audio-only chat rooms like Clubhouse have made a splash. Twitter Spaces works in a similar way, and it’s beating Clubhouse to the punch on a major feature — Android support.

Announced last night, Twitter confirmed that its Spaces feature is now rolling out in beta to Android users. This doesn’t come without a caveat, though, which is that Android users can’t create Spaces, only join and engage in Spaces created by other users.

Twitter Spaces first debuted on the iOS version of the app in late 2020, and even then it was in a limited capacity. It’s unclear why the feature was delayed for Android users, but in any case, it’s actually on the way now.

Spaces allows Twitter users to talk to each other in audio-only chat rooms with two or more people. When a Space is created by someone you follow, it appears alongside Fleets in the top bar of the app. From there, you can join a Space and listen-in to the conversation, or you can speak up. A host can moderate the conversation as needed too.

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your 👀 out for live Spaces above your home tl — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021

It’s unclear when this feature will graduate to stable, but we’ll update this article when it does become available to all Android users.

