With its new Google TV platform, the focus is all about helping you find and organize content easily. Ahead of the Academy Awards this weekend, Google TV is now showcasing films that have been nominated for an Oscar this year.

Two new rows have rolled out to Google TV homescreens everywhere, including on the new Chromecast and Sony’s latest Bravia TVs, too. The new rows show up further down the homescreen, at least in our test, but it’ll vary from person to person.

The new rows focus on two specific collections of films. First, there are the 2021 Oscar-nominated movies such as Nomadland, One Night in Miami, Soul, and more. You can watch all of those films on Google TV and you’ll be able to see who gets the Oscar at the Academy Awards on Google TV using services such as YouTube TV. The second row showcases different films that won Oscars over the past 20 years based on their leading ladies. The full lists are available below.

2021 Oscar-nominated movies

Nomadland

Sound of Metal

Another Round

The United States v Billie Holiday

One Night in Miami

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm Onward

Soul

Emma

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

20 years of Oscar-winning women

Judy

I, Tonya

Monster’s Ball

Gone Baby Gone

Is Beale Street Could Talk Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Blue Jasmine

The Blind Side

Million Dollar Baby

Cold Mountain

These new rows on Google TV aren’t the only ways that you can prepare for the Academy Awards, though. In a blog post earlier this week, Google explains how you can see nominated movies in Search using the keyword “what to watch” and the company also laid out some search data about previous winners.

Ahead of the big night every year, my friends and I try to watch all of the new nominees, along with some of our favorite past winners. With the help of Google Search, we’re able to keep track of everything we want to watch, as well as check titles off once the credits roll. Starting today, you’ll find a brand new carousel of 2021 nominated movies when searching for “what to watch.” And on Google TV, we’re featuring collections that highlight nominees and 20 years of award-winning women.

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: