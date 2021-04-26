Google products have a large reach, and YouTube wants to use its platform to “encourage people to get informed about the vaccine.” YouTube’s COVID-19 vaccine info PSA is starting in the US and will expand to other countries.

The Google video service calls today’s launch the “first chapter” of a public service announcement series with the Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. It also wants to “remind us of all that we have to look forward to in a post-pandemic world.”

YouTube, along with health authorities around the country and world, want to specifically address vaccine hesitancy:

At YouTube, we are committed to making sure that people have access to reliable information about the vaccine, including how it was developed and tested, what they can expect when they get the vaccine, and how every person plays a part in the public’s health. Hearing inaccurate information can breed doubt in someone’s mind and that’s why trusted scientific and medical organizations are partnering with YouTube to make sure credible information is reaching people in accessible and culturally relevant ways.

The PSAs start today and will run through July on both YouTube and television. The goal is to reach Americans between the ages of 18-34 — a “key demographic to help control the spread of the virus.” They are all available at youtube.com/vaccineinfo, which is YouTube’s own channel with 31.4 million followers.

There are 16 videos so far with different “Because” themes, including first visits, dance parties, victory cheers, and grandkids. They include various clips before ending on a “Get back to what you love” tagline, which was also used for a Search ad, that features a red band-aid and links to the channel.

The YouTube COVID-19 vaccine PSAs will come to other countries in the coming weeks to “coincide with the local vaccine availability timelines.”

