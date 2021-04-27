Samsung has been hard at work bringing its April security patch to dozens of devices for the past several weeks, and finally, the rollout has extended to the Galaxy Tab S7 series. Why the delay? The added video background, S Pen, and other features for Galaxy Tab S7 might have had something to do with it.

The rollout of the April security patch came pretty late for Tab S7 compared to other Samsung devices, but it’s now underway in Asia, Europe, and the UK.

What’s new in this update? For the Galaxy Tab S7 owners, the biggest additions include the neat virtual video background feature and a handful of other key improvements. On the video front, this is a feature taken from Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series, which allows all video calling apps on your device to get a virtual background that’s done on a system level by Samsung. Zoom made this feature popular during the pandemic, but with Samsung’s feature, you can easily apply the same effect to Google Duo, Microsoft Teams, and others.

Beyond that, the changelog captured by SamMobile also details that the S Pen now supports pressure sensitivity if you’re using the tablet as a second monitor for a computer. Multi-window also gets an upgrade, and screen recording now works in DeX. Rounding things out are the usual bug fixes and stability improvements, as well as some new camera features, such as video filters and an air gesture for selfie video.

