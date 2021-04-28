The password manager market was thrown into turbulence last month when LastPass handicapped its popular free plans, a move that understandably left a sour taste for many. Today, Dashlane is revamping its password manager plans with a new and very affordable “Essentials” tier.

Live now, the goal of Dashlane Essentials is to make the product much more affordable to customers. Looking at the market as a whole, Dashlane was always a more premium product with a price tag that put it above options like 1Password and Bitwarden.

Now, you can get the best of Dashlane for as little as $2.99/month. You’ll need to pay annually, $36, for that lower price, otherwise it’s $3.99/month. What do you get at that price? Unlike the free tier, which has a 50-password cap and only works on one device, Dashlane “Essentials” can work for more people. The plan supports an unlimited number of passwords and supports up to two different devices even if they’re different form factors, i.e., a phone and a computer. Most crucially, this plan also enables access to Dashlane’s excellent automatic password changer.

Over the past few years, we have received a lot of feedback that our Free and Premium plans were popular and valuable for most people, but there was also a group of people who wanted something in between: the basic password management capabilities (generate, save, and autofill passwords and personal information), available on multiple devices, without compromising on ease of use or user experience (UX). We believe that anything that helps more people use a password manager is good for Dashlane, and we could not be more excited to launch Essentials.

Upgrading to the “Premium” plan opens up more features, of course, such as unlimited devices, 1GB of encrypted file storage, and Dark Web monitoring as well. You’ll pay for that privilege, though, at a minimum of $4.99/month.

