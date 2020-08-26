Password managers have been able to use Android’s autofill APIs for a few years now. In Android 11, the feature is getting a boost. Your keyboard will be able to trigger autofill in Android 11, and now, Dashlane is adding support for that feature.

Dashlane is one of the best password managers out there today, right up in league with 1Password and LastPass. Like those two, it offers up direct integration with Android’s autofill API. Until now, it did lack support for a newer feature.

As recently detailed, Android 11 will be able to let keyboard apps such as Gboard interact with autofill, enabling more reliable access to the feature. 1Password and Google’s own password manager both already work with this feature, and Dashlane has now confirmed the same for its app.

If you have the Android 11 beta installed, you can download the latest Dashlane beta update from the Play Store and, of course, the latest updates for your keyboard (you may need to use Gboard). Once installed, Dashlane will work with autofill on your keyboard, even including a neat “Search account” button to find other accounts. It’s pretty slick and something we hope to see widely used.

More on Android 11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: