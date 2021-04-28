All of today’s best deals are headlined by the second-best price of the year on Google Pixel 3a XL at $280. That’s on top of $105 discounts on Michael Kors 5E Smartwatches as well as Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone at $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 3a XL has dropped to its second-best price of the year

B&H currently offers the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $280. Down from its usual $479 going rate, you’ll currently pay $395 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you upwards of 42% and marking the second-best price of the year. Google’s Pixel 3a XL arrives with a 6-inch OLED display that’s powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 670 CPU. Plus, there’s a 12.2MP camera on the back, as well as a rear fingerprint sensor. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save $105 on Michael Kors 5E Smartwatches

Amazon is offering the Michael Kors Women’s Gen 5E 43mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $245 in all three colorways. Regularly $350, and currently fetching as much at Macy’s, today’s offer is $105 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Not only is this potentially a great Mother’s Day gift, but it’s also one of those smartwatches that actually looks like a fashionable, designer timepiece on your wrist.

Compatible with the Wear OS app on both Android and iOS devices, it provides wrist-mounted notifications from your smart device, an always-on display with thousands of watch faces, and even some light fitness tracking (“activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level and more”). Other features include a 24 hour+ multi-day extended battery mode, the magnetic charger, and a 50-minute fast charge to bring the battery back to 80%.

Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone just got even more affordable at $130

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Nokia 3.4 64GB Android Smartphone for $130. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, beats the previous Amazon discount by $19, and marks a new all-time low there. Delivering a 6.39-inch HD+ display, Nokia 3.4 arrives with a hole punch camera on the front and a triple sensor array and fingerprint sensor around back.

Its 64GB of built-in storage pairs with 3GB of RAM and 2-day battery life to offer a solid handset for your family members who might not need the latest and greatest. We found that “if you are looking to carry the same device for multiple days without needing to dive for your charger, then the Nokia 3.4 should be a candidate” in our hands-on review.

