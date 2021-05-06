All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Smartphone. That’s on top of Fossil’s Carlyle Wear OS Smartwatch for $174 and Nomad’s Rugged Leather Pixel 4/XL at $24. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android Smartphone

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $600. Down from its typical $700 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and matches our previous mention for the second-best discount to date. If the latest S21 series devices aren’t calling your name but it’s time for an upgrade, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE arrives with a handful of flagship-caliber specs but at a more affordable price tag.

Its 5G connectivity pairs with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, all-day battery life and expandable microSD card storage. Around back, Samsung has packed in a triple-sensor camera array that touts 30X Space Zoom to complete the package. There’s also plenty of extra insight in our hands-on review.

Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch is now down to $174

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch for $174. While you’d typically pay $295, today’s offer amounts to 41% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks the second-best price to date. Pairing a stainless steel housing with a leather band, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support with iOS compatibility thrown into the mix, too. Along with all the fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring, GPS, and over 24-hour battery life.

Nomad’s Rugged Leather Pixel 4/XL cases hit $24

Nomad is teaming up with 9to5 to offer an exclusive discount on its Rugged Leather Pixel 4 and 4XL cases, which are on sale for $24. Down from the usual $50 going rate, it just dropped to $35, with today’s offer taking another 30% off to mark one of the lowest prices to date.

Nomad’s Rugged Case covers your Google Pixel 4/XL smartphone in a genuine Horween leather finish that’s backed by a polycarbonate body for some extra drop protection. Its thin construction won’t add too much bulk to your handset, and a raised lip around the front helps keep the Pixel 4’s screen safe when placed on a table. With both rustic brown and black designs to choose from, both are said to develop a healthy patina over time to elevate the style of your smartphone. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: