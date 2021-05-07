All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 wearables at $170 off. That’s alongside Anker Android essentials from $11 and this Google Pixel 4 XL offer. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $170 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $230 for the 41mm style. Down from its usual $400 going rate, you’re looking at $170 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and marking a new all-time low. The 45mm model is also on sale for $280, down from $430.

Samsung’s latest wearables deliver an up to 45mm circular OLED display with a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,400 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker kicks off Android essentials sale from $11

Anker is closing out the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection Android essentials. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule Charger at $50. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, matches our previous mention for the 2021 low, and is the second-best price to date.

Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets which are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port.

Renewed Google Pixel 4 XL drops to $299

Need to upgrade your phone? The Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB provides a perfect Android experience, with smart features and impressive photography packaged in a sleek design. Right now, you can get a pre-owned device for just $299 (Reg. $399) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Google Pixel 4 XL delivers a 6.3-inch OLED display with face unlock features alongside up to 25 hours of battery life and IP68 water-resistance. So if the smaller size of the Pixel 5 is a dealbreaker, this offer is worth a look. You’ll also enjoy Night Sight photography that’s backed by the 16 and 12MP camera array.

