Doodle for Google 2021 voting now open, closes on Friday

Google opened its annual K-12 contest for creating a Doodle that gets featured on the US homepage back in January and accepted submissions until March, following a brief extension. Doodle for Google 2021 voting, with the “I am strong because… ” theme, is now open.

Strength isn’t only about how fast you can run or how many pushups you can do – it’s also about the strength inside of you. How do you rise above troubles and keep moving forward in tough times? When you make mistakes or get scared, what helps you clear the clouds above your head? When people around you are feeling down, how do you use your inner strength to lift them up?

Google today revealed the 54 state and territory winners. Submissions are organized in five grade groups: K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12. These finalists were judged on a state-by-state basis with 10 or more state/territory winners in each set.

Users now have the chance to vote for a national finalist from each grouping. There are 54 — every state, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands — Doodles in total on the online gallery.

After that round of voting closes on Friday, May 14, at 11:59 p.m. PT, the national Doodle for Google 2021 winner will be selected by a panel of company executives and three judges this June.

Besides being featured on Google.com — as well as the Search apps and Chrome’s New Tab Page — for 24 hours, the national winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, $50,000 technology package for their school/nonprofit organization, Google hardware, and swag. There is again no trip to the Mountain View headquarters.

More Google Doodles:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: