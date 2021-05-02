Google Doodle marks the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 in the US

- May. 2nd 2021 11:19 pm PT

Google is beginning Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 in the US with an interactive homepage Doodle telling five wholesome stories of the influence an educator can have.

In 1985, the National Parent Teacher Association declared that the first full week of May in each year would be Teacher Appreciation Week in the US. From there, the organization further decided that the Tuesday of Teacher Appreciation Week is National Teacher Day, putting this year’s celebration on May 4, 2021.

To celebrate the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week 2021, Google has partnered with StoryCorps to highlight five unique and beautiful tales from across the US that highlight some of the roles that an educator has in a child’s life. These stories date from the desegregation era all the way to online learning during the ongoing pandemic.

Each story is told by the original student whose life was touched, often being interviewed by their teacher. These interviews were then animated by Google’s team of Doodlers along with guest artists Lindsey DeschampsMonique Wray, and Vrinda Zaveri. In the official Doodle Blog, Google has shared brief interviews with each of the artists.

My teachers have played an important role in encouraging me to pursue a creative career, as well as helping me with my mental health during difficult times in high school. It’s an honor to share the appreciation of teachers helping students navigate through this unusual and difficult time.

— Vrinda Zaveri

US Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 Begins!

Google’s celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 in the US has only just begun. Over on Google’s Keyword blog, 2020’s “National Teacher of the Year” has shared some of the company’s latest outreaches to educators, including efforts to give more inclusive books to schools in need and donation matching campaigns for projects started by teachers of color.

