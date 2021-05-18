Following this morning’s big redesign unveil, developers can now watch all the Android 12-related sessions at Google I/O 2021. There are 25 videos in total with Tuesday decidedly the Android day of the developer conference.

The I/O schedule this year is roughly split between “What’s new” keynotes and on demand sessions. After the Developer Keynote ends at 1:00 p.m. PT, “What’s new in Android” airs 30 minutes later and that’s followed by “What’s new in Google Play.”

Following those two keynotes, the Android 12 on demand sessions at Google I/O become available:

What’s new in Android

In this Keynote, Chet Haase, Dan Sandler, and Romain Guy discuss the latest Android features and enhancements for developers.

What’s new in Google Play

Join us to learn about what’s new in Google Play. In this Session, you hear the latest on how our platform can help you grow your business.

Now is the time: What’s new with Wear

Get an overview of all that’s new for Google’s smartwatch platform. We cover the latest platform updates and share a range of new APIs, tools, and more to help jumpstart your development for wearables.

What’s new in Android TV and Google TV

Learn what’s new in Android TV OS, including an introduction to the new Google TV experience and demos of new features and tools.

What’s new with Android for Cars

Learn about different in-car experiences powered by Android, the latest opportunities for app developers, and new ways to build your apps for the car. Join us for the ride!

What’s new in foldables, tablets, and large screens

Large screen usage is growing. We walk you through new components, tools, and developer toolkits to help you better adapt your phone app to the growing number of foldables, tablets, and desktop environments that exist today. New and updated components include: SplitPaneLayout, NavigationRail, and MaxWidth component updates. We also cover how to use WindowManager Jetpack library and ConstraintLayout to build differentiated experiences.

What’s new in Android privacy

Privacy is fundamental to Android’s design and we’re continuing to invest in this across the platform and the Google Play ecosystem. Hear an overview of the current state of Android from the perspective of app safety and privacy.

The state of Android security

Android 12 continues to harden and improve security across the whole platform. In this Session, we cover how we’re addressing systemic risk.

Refreshing widgets

Widgets are getting a new look in Android 12! Learn more about all the ways we’re making it easier to build useful, discoverable, and beautiful widgets on Android and Assistant.

What’s new in Jetpack

Jetpack is a suite of libraries to help you follow best practices, reduce the need for boilerplate code, and develop consistently across Android versions and devices to focus on the code you care about.

What’s new in Jetpack Compose

Jetpack Compose is Android’s modern toolkit for building native UI. It simplifies and accelerates UI development on Android. We walk you through basic concepts of declarative programming, what is included in the toolkit, and some examples to help you get ready to adopt it in your apps.

Using Jetpack libraries in Compose

Jetpack Compose integrates seamlessly with other Jetpack libraries. There’s no need to rewrite everything from scratch to start using Compose in your app. The UI code might change, but the rest of your app architecture remains intact. In this Session, we add Compose to an existing app that already uses ViewModel, LiveData/Flow, Paging, Room, Hilt, and Navigation! Learn how the libraries work with Compose, when to use ViewModels, and how to get the most out of Navigation Compose.

What’s new in Android Media

Listen to a high level overview of everything that’s new in Android Media from media features and behavior changes in Android 12 to the new features in ExoPlayer and Oboe.

Policy enforcement and communications have been a challenge for many developers. Learn how new Google Play Console features give you more details about policy violations, the ability to appeal a decision, and proactive information about upcoming policy changes. We also share what we are doing to help you with the third-party SDKs you use and how we’re working with providers to help you avoid any issues with their SDKs.

Grow your business with new engagement and monetization features

Learn how to use our new competitive insights in Google Play Console to identify untapped growth opportunities and how the latest enhancements to Google Play Billing give you the scale and flexibility to optimize your monetization strategy.

What’s new in Android Gradle plugin

AGP 7.0 and Gradle 7.x bring some new, exciting features to Android development. We share the latest on configuration caching, new digital subscriber line (DSL), Variant and ASM APIs, namespaces in resources, and other useful tools that developers should leverage.

Get an overview of what’s new in Android Studio for Android app developers, including demos and a presentation of relevant features that will accelerate developers’ workflow on the latest Android APIs.

State of Kotlin on Android

Kotlin on Android has been moving at a whirlwind pace in the last year, with major improvements in APIs, build tools, and performance. The Android team has been hard at work improving performance and integrating the newest Kotlin features with Android APIs. There’s a lot to keep up with, from a rewrite of the compiler to tools like Kotlin Symbol Processing and new Kotlin features in Android Studio. Hear the latest updates on what you need to know about the state of Kotlin on Android.

What’s new in Android Machine Learning

Learn about Android’s new integrated machine learning capabilities that work together to give you the best performance on every device.

Measuring Jank and Startup with Macrobenchmark

Jetpack Macrobenchmark is a new library for measuring Startup and Jank in your app. While the existing benchmark library can help you measure important functions, we show you how the new one lets you measure and optimize the big interactions in your app.

Effective background tasks on Android

Android 12 has introduced changes to starting and running foreground services from the background. Learn why this change is important for developers and users alike. It will help prepare you to choose the right constructs for doing background work in a user and resource-friendly way.

Testing is a critical component within the development lifecycle—it helps build confidence in your product and leads to a higher quality experience for your users. We discuss what we’re doing to help make testing for Android more reliable, scalable, and useful.

Build powerful, reliable apps with Google Play services

Google Play services provide APIs that update automatically across a range of active Android devices—regardless of platform version—giving you the advantage of thin clients, broad compatibility, and advanced features. Listen to an overview of SDKs powered by Google Play services, along with what we’re doing to improve the discovery of guides and samples. We also cover Kotlin improvements and API updates.

Top 12 tips to get ready for Android 12

If you just got your hands on the Android 12 SDK and are eager to make your app compatible with the release, then this Session is for you. We cover a notable list of platform changes that could affect your app to help you better pinpoint your testing and upgrade efforts.

Hear the latest improvements on the Android Studio Design tools such as the Layout Editor, Layout Validation, and Layout Inspector, as well as a quick look at the new features in ConstraintLayout and MotionLayout libraries. We also introduce a set of new visual tools we have been working on this past year, focused on improving and speeding up app development with Jetpack Compose.

