Fitbit will make ‘premium’ smartwatches based on Wear OS

Under Google, Fitbit is helping to provide the backbone of health tracking on the revamped Wear OS and, soon, Fitbit will be making its own premium smartwatches based on Wear OS.

A direct timeline wasn’t announced by Google/Fitbit today at Google I/O, but Fitbit CEO James Park confirmed directly that Fitbit will be making smartwatches that use Wear OS instead of Fitbit OS.

In the future, we’ll be building premium smartwatches built on Wear that combine the best of Fitbit’s health expertise with Google’s ambient computing capabilities. This is just the beginning of how, together with Google, we can do even more to inspire and motivate people on their journey to better health.

Developing…

