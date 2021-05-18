Google Shopping has expanded greatly over the past couple of years, and soon, it’s going to add support for a handy feature in Chrome. Soon, Google Chrome will show shopping carts you’ve left open on various sites around the web.

If you’ve ever shopped on a retailer’s site but closed the tab before actually checking out, Google Chrome will soon be able to recognize that shopping cart and remind you about it on the New Tab page. This feature just uses your typical browsing history and is stored only on one device.

That’s why, along with other new modules in Chrome that help you pick up where you left off, we’re introducing a new feature in Chrome that works locally on your device to let you see your open carts when you open a new tab. So when you step away or browse on other sites, you can pick up your shopping right where you left off.

Along with showing carts you left behind, the feature will also support showing available discounts. Google is also adding support for linking loyalty programs from merchants to your Google account so you can really see the best price available for a specific product.

These features are rolling out “soon.”

