Google I/O 2021 Keynote Live Blog + News Hub: Assistant, Android 12, and more

Well, we missed out on Google I/O 2020, but now it’s finally time for Google I/O 2021. While not in person, the annual developer festival in Mountain View, California has returned. The Google I/O 2021 Keynote kicks off at 10am PT/1pm ET, so read on for quick links to our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, some hot takes, and all the latest news about Assistant, Android 12, and ‘Material NEXT’, among many other things.
If you haven’t been following along with our coverage over the last several weeks, there’s plenty of required reading to be had there. Here’s everything we know about today’s event:
- Google ‘I/O Adventure’ is a virtual world for demos, chats, & easter eggs [Gallery]
- What to expect from Google I/O 2021: Assistant, Android 12, and ‘Material NEXT’
- Google creates virtual I/O 2021 Photo Booth with mascots, Pixel props
- I/O 2021 gets its own custom hashtag icon on Twitter
- Google hid a mysterious easter egg on the I/O 2021 sweatshirt that counts down to…
TL;DR the primary Google Developers YouTube channel will stream the entire Google I/O 2021Keynote live, and the announcements start at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT.
— Google morning everyone! We’re going to be doing an old-fashioned live blog here as the events of today unfold. It will be filled with all the latest I/O news in text form as it’s happening, so be sure to reload. Also, it will have many hot takes from yours truly!
