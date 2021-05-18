Google Maps is gaining two new features for its main map view, the ability to adapt and show what you’re probably looking for and indicators of how busy a particular area is.

While Google Maps is useful for learning about specific places, the app also makes a great exploration tool, as information about an area is easy to find just by swiping around. To help make the main Google Maps view less busy and more readable, the app will soon consider factors like what time of day it is and whether you’ve been to that particular city before.

In practice, this means that in the morning, coffee shops and breakfast locations will be the main visible pinpoints on the map. Meanwhile, in the evening time, you’ll be shown locations for dinner that match your tastes.

Secondly, Google Maps is building on the app’s signature busyness indicators, which show how crowded a particular business or location is. Most recently, these indicators began to surface on the map view without needing to view that location’s full listing.

In the coming months, Google Maps will soon show a busyness indicator for entire areas, allowing you to better judge whether or not it’s a good time to visit. This feature will be significantly useful during the ongoing pandemic, but should also prove useful to those who need to avoid crowded areas in general.

