The Poco M3 Pro 5G has now officially been unveiled with the affordable Android device touting some impressive baseline specifications and a very enticing entry pricing structure.

A followup to the similarly impressive Poco M3, the M3 Pro comes with some notable hardware bumps and the bonus of 5G connectivity out of the box. The internals mimic that of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, itself a great affordable Android.

Let’s lay out all of the most interesting aspects though, as the Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD display in an FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixel) resolution, utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 4/6GB of RAM, and includes a sizeable 5,000mAh battery.

It’s modest by flagship standards, but this is a fairly solid spec sheet for a budget-oriented smartphone at this stage of 2021. The hardware inclusions don’t stop there though, as there is a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone port, and an IR blaster included.





At the rear, the Poco M3 Pro’s triple camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The centrally placed punch-hole selfie camera is rated at 8-megapixels. All in all. it’s not the most impressive camera setup, but it should be more than enough for modest mobile photography.

Other notables include 18W wired charging speeds, MIUI 12 with Android 11 and a striking two-tone design with large embossed “POCO” logo. Like almost all Xiaomi devices over the past 18 months, the pricing of the Poco M3 Pro 5G is impressively low with early-bird offers starting at just €159 (~$194) for the 4GB/64GB variant just €179 (~$219) for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is available direct from the POCO website from today in blue, yellow, or black.

