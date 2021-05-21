YouTube for Android TV testing video description access, new channel shortcuts

Google appears to be rolling out an A/B test to some Android TV users that updates the YouTube app with a new video player that can access the video description, adds new channel shortcuts, and more.

This updated version of the YouTube app on Android TV doesn’t, as far as we’re aware right now, change much to the core interface but rather only affects the video player. As a video ends, users are presented with a bunch of additional options that weren’t previously available in the app.

Perhaps the most notable thing here is that, for the first time, the YouTube app for Android TV is offering access to a video’s description box. Links and such, of course, can’t be clicked from the app, but the text can be read and scrolled through by clicking on the “About” button.

Further, new “chips” are available on the end screen. There’s a general “Suggestions” section with recommended videos, but also a quick link back to search results, “More recommended for you,” uploads for the channel you’re viewing, “Recently uploaded” videos, and categories related to the video you’re watching.

This new redesign to the YouTube app was brought to our attention by @mrjuzmafia on Twitter, who says the interface showed up on their Dynalink box but not their Shield TV. The test appears to be server-side, as is usually the case when Google makes changes like these.

If you’re seeing this new interface, drop a comment below, and let us know if you’ve spotted anything else new!

