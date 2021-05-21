Samsung says it will stick to Tizen on TVs instead of Android TV, despite Wear OS adoption

Google and Samsung announced a major collaboration that brought the “best of Tizen” to a revamped Wear OS. While Samsung is saying goodbye to Tizen in its wearables as a whole, the company isn’t ready to move away from the platform in its TVs.

Tizen has been Samsung’s platform of choice for TVs for quite some time now, and clearly, it hasn’t been a failed effort, as Samsung’s TV lineup has proved extremely popular globally. Still, a lot of the same roadblocks that triggered the switch from Tizen to Wear OS on Samsung watches also apply to the company’s TVs, leading some to believe a switch could be in the not-too-distant future.

Speaking to Protocol, though, Samsung directly confirmed it would stick with Tizen on TVs going forward.

Tizen still is the default platform for our smart TVs going forward

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, but it does mean Samsung will remain a competitor to Google’s TV efforts, such as Android TV and Google TV, rather than an adopter of the platform.

