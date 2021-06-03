Google Drive color coding now applies to folder shortcuts and shared drives

- Jun. 3rd 2021 3:09 pm PT

Google Drive already allows users to customize the color of folders that appear in “My Drive,” but that capability is now being extended to shared drives and shortcuts.

Shared drives empower teams and organizations to store, access, and collaborate on files. Shortcuts are pointers to files that are stored in another folder or in another drive, which make it easy to surface content without creating copies of files. 

Right-clicking (or long-pressing) shows “Change color” in the subsequent menu that appears. Like before, 24 colors are available and help visually organize Google Drive. These custom folder colors are only visible to you. 

For example, you can assign colors to your most important folders, making it easier to quickly navigate to them in Drive. 

Color coding for all Google Drive folders is rolling out now on Android, iOS, and the web. It will be fully available for all Workspace and personal users in the coming weeks.

