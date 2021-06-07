The OnePlus Nord N100 was a pretty bare-bones device with a price tag to match, but its sequel is shaping up to be a decent middle ground. In an interview this week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed a few details about the Nord N200 including its display, price range, and showing off its design, too.

Speaking to PCMag, OnePlus confirmed a few details of its next US-destined budget smartphone. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be the company’s “most affordable 5G device ever,” building on the fairly big success that was last year’s Nord N10 5G. That mid-ranger combined with the entry-level N100 turned out to be a hit at prepaid carriers such as Metro by T-Mobile, just in time to play a role in filling the gap soon to be left by LG.

The Nord N200, though, seems like it will be a combination of both of last year’s phones. It’ll adopt 5G connectivity and, in turn, better processing power under the hood. It’ll also use a 90Hz display that hits 1080p, an upgrade from the lower-resolution screen found on N100. It will specifically be a 6.49-inch 1080p LCD display.

The first official images of the device also show slim bezels around that display, a triple-camera array, and a rear design that pulls cues from the OnePlus 9 series. The fingerprint sensor is also moving from the back to a side-mounted spot.

As for price, OnePlus apparently hinted at a price tag around the ballpark of Samsung’s Galaxy A32 that costs about $240 before discounts and promos.

In related news, PriceBaba also published the first image of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that is set to debut in Europe and India, but not the US. The higher-specced device has a design more similar to the original Nord and includes a 64MP rear camera based on the leaked image.

Now we can only hope that OnePlus will make a better commitment to updates on these next-generation Nords following the truly horrendous offering on Nord N10 and N100.

