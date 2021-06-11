As Chrome OS continues to become ever more popular, Google is giving the platform more attention and addressing long-standing issues. This week, it was confirmed that Chrome OS notifications would get a redesign with some sorely needed functionality added.

Development has started recently on an overhaul to Chrome OS notifications. There are, unfortunately, no visuals available for what this new UI will look like, but we do get key details from the commit and its associated commentary.

It’s mentioned that Google is working on this new UI without going into much detail, but notification grouping will apparently be a key part of the overhaul. As it stands today, notifications on Chrome OS are visually very similar to Android, but they don’t work in quite the same way. The biggest disparity is that notifications don’t group on the desktop/laptop OS, which can lead to a lot of clutter if you don’t keep up with notifications as they arrive.

Other bits that Android Police found mentions of background blur being used along with rounded corners on notifications. It’s also noted that, while a flag is present for this change in Chrome OS 93, it doesn’t do anything yet. Google did make one tweak to notifications in the 91 release, though, with notification badges.

