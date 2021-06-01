Following the desktop update last week, Chrome OS 91 is beginning to roll out today. There’s one particularly big feature addition in this release and a handful of other enhancements, which will be available over the coming days.

Nearby Share is rolling out with Chrome OS 91. It appears under “Connected devices” in Settings with the option to change Device name, control data usage, and contacts, as well as visibility (All, Some contacts, or Hidden).

From Quick Settings, you can enable “Nearby visibility” for five minutes. This opens settings and a sheet showing other Chrome OS and Android devices around you. You can quickly send images, text/URLs, and other files over Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), WebRTC, or peer-to-peer Wi-Fi.

Google first said Nearby Share was coming to Chromebooks last August when the capability launched on phones.

Like on Android, Chrome OS 91 adds circular notification badges to app icons in the launcher grid. Users can disable these indications from Quick Settings > Notifications.

Meanwhile, the Files app is making it easier to save content offline. When selecting files, a new “Available offline” toggle appears in the top bar. Content will feature a checkmark afterward, while there’s a dedicated “Offline” folder in the sidebar. Google says this pinning feature is rolling out “later this month.”

There’s also a new “Imaginary” wallpaper collection this month:

We’ve added new wallpapers and account images for Chromebooks. Artist Leo Natsume created these fun, digitally sculpted designs. The bright, cheerful scenes are great for kids or adults. To check them out, go to Quick Settings, then “Personalization,” or right-click your desktop and select “Set wallpaper,” the “Imaginary.”

For enterprise SSO, you’ll be able to connect to a VPN from the Chrome OS login screen. Administrators will be able to configure this capability with support for OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec.

