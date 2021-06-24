As “one small surprise,” Microsoft revealed today that Android apps are coming to Windows 11. This is being done through an integration with the Amazon Appstore.

Android apps will be integrated into Windows 11, including the revamped Start menu, taskbar, and have the ability to take advantage of windowing defaults. Under-the-hood, Intel Bridge technology is leveraged for a “seamless” and “smooth” experience.

They will be discoverable through the Microsoft Store via the Amazon Appstore. Microsoft advertises it as “Your favorite mobile apps now on Windows” with the experience primarily handled through the Microsoft Store, which already has Progressive Web Apps and two forms of native Windows applications.

This includes a listing that labels an experience from Android as a “Mobile App,” while everything from (phone) screenshots to descriptions and ratings/reviews are filled out. That said, the traditional buy/install button says “Get from Amazon Appstore” with an icon that traditionally implies a link out to someplace else. It’s unclear if Amazon will have a sub-app store experience.

While the Amazon Appstore, which powers the third-party experience on Android-forked Fire tablets, is likely one of the larger Android app stores out there, it does not have all the offerings that people would expect. For starters, Google apps that end users primarily interact with on their phones are not available. Meanwhile, existing paid purchases or IAPs will not transfer over. There might be a big expectation gap as a result. That said, TikTok is available and got an on-stage shout-out from Windows chief Panos Panay.

Android apps on Windows 11 comes as Microsoft’s operating system veers very close to Chrome OS both visually and functionality-wise. That new OS will be available this fall as a free upgrade from Windows 10.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: