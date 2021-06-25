All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at an all-time low of $86 off. That’s alongside a post-Prime Day Anker Android sale from $11 and LG’s PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs S Pen support

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB Android Tablet for $304. Having launched with a $430 price tag, we’ve more recently been tracking a $390 going rate with today’s offer saving you 22%, beating our previous mention by $46, and marking a new Amazon all-time low. You can also grab the 64GB model on sale for $280, down from $350.

Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the up to 128GB of onboard space. You can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Anker ends the week with a new sale from $11

While we saw quite the collection of discounts for Prime Day, Anker is now back to close out the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. With a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, solar chargers, webcams, and other gear that wasn’t on sale during Amazon’s massive shopping event, you’re looking at a series of all-time lows and some of the first discounts on new releases. Our top pick is the new Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam for $90. Marking only the second notable discount to date, today’s offer takes $40 off the usual $130 going rate, beats our previous mention by $14, and delivers a new all-time low.

Having just been unveiled last month, the new Anker PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s webcam functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity.

LG’s PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker delivers poolside listening

Amazon is currently offering the latest LG PL7 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $100. Having launched last year with a $180 price tag, we’ve more recently been tracking a $130 going rate with today’s offer saving you 23% in order to mark a new all-time low. As LG’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker, this XBOOM offering delivers 24-hour playback per charge alongside an IPX5 water-resistant housing so you can rock out anywhere. On top of integrated LED lighting, it also packs 30W of power under the hood for dishing out “deep rich bass.”

