Tag Heuer’s Connected Wear OS smartwatch powers up with the help of Super Mario

In one of the most unlikely partnerships in recent memory, Tag Heuer is set to release a limited Super Mario smartwatch powered by Wear OS.

The luxury smartwatch has seen some substantial changes to accommodate the partnership, with Super Mario theming found everywhere from the outer casing and strap to the actual Wear OS interface and pre-installed watch faces. While we see many collaborations and special editions across vast areas of tech, Tag Heuer has really gone above and beyond here — as they probably should as a luxury brand.

Mario is at the core of this Wear OS watch, with the Italian plumber being used to indicate your daily step progress and fitness goals. If you hit certain targets, Mario is powered up with Super Mushrooms and even Super Stars made famous through the various classic Nintendo titles featuring the titular character. Like the classic games, should you reach your daily step goal, Mario will climb the end of level Goal Pole to signify you’ve completed your targets.











Other notable animations include Mario in all kinds of sporting attire from his various gaming exploits including tennis, soccer, golf, and more. All of the watch faces have been given a makeover to integrate the popular plumber in a really unique way.

On the exterior, the Mario-laden Wear OS smartwatch includes references with ardent Nintendo fans in mind. The bezel graduation, push buttons, and crown logo feature Super Mario’s famous red cap’s lacquered color, while the bezel features three iconic symbols at the three, six, and nine o’clock positions. When activated, Super Mario objects initiate dial animations that the user can unlock and discover only when achieving goals throughout the day.

Tag Heuer is also including interchangeable straps, both featuring the signature Super Mario red color. One in a black leather finish with a red rubber edging and a sporty alternative in matching red perforated rubber for activewear. The “M” symbol of Mario is engraved on the strap buckles and on the crown. Lastly, the screw-down case-back bears the special inscription “Tag Heuer x Super Mario Limited Edition.”

Tag Heuer hasn’t confirmed the exact internals, meaning that it’s not clear if this new Wear OS smartwatch will come with the Snapdragon Wear 3100 — like the standard edition — or if we’ll see the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. Given the proposed pricing we’re hoping it’s the latter. We do know that the 45mm titanium casing will be 13.5mm thick and water-resistant up to 5 ATM, while the battery measures in at 430mAh.

The Tag Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition comes in a unique presentation box that features the Mario “M” logo in the striking Super Mario red color. Wear OS and Super Mario fans will need to be especially dedicated as Tag Heuer is limiting the smartwatch to just 2,000 and it will be available only in selected TAG Heuer boutiques and at www.tagheuer.com in specific regions from July 15, 2021. It will come with an eye-watering $2,150 — which has us quivering like Luigi.

