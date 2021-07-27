Deals: Score three Google Nest Minis for $64, OnePlus back to school sale, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by three Google Nest Mini speakers for $64, as well as a OnePlus back to school sale that’s taking $107 off the OnePlus 9 Pro. Plus, Lenovo’s C340 2-in-1 Chromebook falls to $299. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score three Google Nest Minis for $64

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront currently offers three Google Nest Mini Speakers for $64. Normally fetching $49 each, today’s offer undercuts the value of our previous mention of $30 per speaker by a total of $26 in order to mark the best discount of the year.

Nest Mini is the latest rendition of Google’s most compact smart speaker and allows you to bring Assistant pretty much anywhere in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

OnePlus 9 Pro drops to new low of $107 off in back-to-school sale

OnePlus has launched a new back to school sale this week that’s discounting a selection of its Android smartphones and accessories, on top of taking 10% off a handful of its latest releases for students. Our top pick is the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 256GB at $962. Down from $1,069, today’s offer is $107 in savings, $7 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low.

Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Lenovo’s C340 2-in-1 Chromebook returns to low of $299

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo C340 2-in-1 Chromebook 2.2GHz i3/4GB/64GB for $299. For comparison, it has a list price of $499, and today’s deal marks the all-time low that we’ve only tracked once before.

Featuring a large 15.6-inch HD touchscreen display, this Chromebook sports a 2-in-1 design that allows you to either use it like a laptop or tablet, whichever works best in various scenarios. It’s compatible with the Google Play Store so you can download apps to complete tasks, or games to enjoy during downtime. Plus, the built-in webcam lets you video call friends and family to stay connected over long distances.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HTC Vive Pro 2 review from a Quest 2 owner’s perspective

Razer Barracuda X Review: Multi-platform wireless with Razer’s latest tech [Video]

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: