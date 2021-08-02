August security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

While the Android 12 Beta has improved in stability over recent releases, Android 11 still provides the most reliable experience. Google is now rolling out the August security patch for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5.

There are 12 issues resolved in the August security patch dated 2021-08-01 and 24 for 2021-08-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the last Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 3 security fixes and one functional update to address accidental Assistant activation.

