Google Stadia adds new games today w/ Madden NFL 22, Humankind, and Young Souls exclusive

August 17 has turned out to be a pretty big day for Google Stadia, with two big new games making their debut, and a third anticipated release also quietly arriving. Madden NFL 22, Humankind, and Young Souls are all now available on Stadia.

Madden NFL 22 on Stadia

Following up on last year’s late release, EA has just made Madden NFL 22 available on Google Stadia day-and-date with other platforms such as PlayStation and Xbox. The game isn’t part of the Pro subscription, but can now be purchased a few days early. The game’s formal debut is on August 20, but today players can buy and instantly play the game’s MVP and Dynasty Editions on Stadia. Those versions run $99 and $119, respectively.

All-new features in Franchise include staff management, an enhanced scenario engine, and weekly strategy. Share avatar progress and player class between Face of The Franchise and The Yard with unified progression. And for the first time ever in Ultimate Team, adjust Superstar X-Factors at halftime.

Humankind on Stadia

Next up on the list is Humankind, the historical strategy game from Amplitude Studios and Sega. The anticipated game was slightly delayed, but is now available for purchase on Stadia and other platforms. The Stadia version of Humankind lacks crossplay with other ports of the game, but does come with a special feature. Along with being playable on multiple devices, Humankind also supports touchscreen controls on Stadia for mobile devices. That starts on Android but will later come to the iOS port.

HUMANKIND™ is Amplitude Studios’ magnum opus, a Historical Strategy game where YOU will re-write the entire narrative of humankind – allowing you to create a civilization that is as unique as you are. HOW FAR WILL YOU PUSH HUMANKIND?

Young Souls on Stadia

Finally, Stadia is getting a timed exclusive today in the indie game Young Souls. The game launches first on Stadia for $24.99 and won’t come to Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch until later this year. The developers are teasing a Fall 2021 release, but there’s no set date at this time.

Young Souls

Young Souls combines the beat‘em up and RPG genres in a world created with stunning art direction. Explore the world of humans and that of the goblins, both teeming with enemies but also full of unexpected and friendly encounters waiting to be discovered. Grab your weapons and set forth in search of your adoptive father through epic dungeons in the goblin realm. Arm yourself with the toughest armour and an arsenal capable of taking on the hordes of enemies and bosses that await on the other side of the portal.

