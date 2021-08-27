Deals: Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub has dropped to $60, Fitbit Versa 2 $150, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by the previous-generation Google Nest Hub for $60. That’s alongside the best-selling Fitbit Versa 2 at $150 and Philips Hue gear from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score a prev-gen. Google Nest Hub for $60

BuyDig now offers the previous-generation Google Nest Hub for $60. Down from the usual $90 price tag these days, this $30 discount amounts to the second-best offer of the year. Delivering Google Assistant in a 7-inch form-factor, Nest Hub arrives with a fabric wrapped base alongside a physical mute switch and low-profile footprint that makes it as helpful on the countertop for help with recipes as it is on the nightstand or elsewhere in your home.

Alongside just being able to respond to voice commands, it can also play videos, showcase visual cues for smart home control, and more. Get a closer look at the differences between this model and its predecessor in our coverage right here.

Fitbit Versa 2 delivers a best-selling fitness tracker experience

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $150. Typically fetching $200, it just dropped down from $180 to mark the third-best price of the year and a notable discount on the fitness tracker at $30 or more off.

Featuring up to 6-days of battery life per charge, Fitbit Versa 2 packs all of the fitness monitoring capabilities you’d expect, like keeping tabs on burned calories, sleep tracking, and more. With Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to summon up Amazon voice assistant while on runs or working out.

Save Philips Hue Assistant gear from $20

Woot has launched a Philips Hue sale that’s discounting a selection of the brand’s popular smart home lights and accessories in certified refurbished condition, starting at $20. Our top pick is the Philips Hue Lily White and Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit at $280. Down from the original $340 price tag, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year, with today’s offer saving you $60 and marking a 2021 low.

This outdoor starter kit expands your Philips Hue setup to the lawn with three Lily White and Color lights. Connecting into Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, you can bring a splash of color to your home’s garden, patio, and other outdoor spaces.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

WD Black D30 review: Quick and stylish storage for console or PC [Video]

Why you should look for Bluetooth on your next Xbox headset

Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: