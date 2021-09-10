YouTube lowers subscriber requirement needed to unlock Community posting to 500

YouTube is set to slash the subscriber count requirement needed to access and make Community posts on creators channels to just 500 from October 12.

The move will no doubt be music to the ears of many creators that previously required 1,000 subscribers to access the YouTube Community pane. Effectively a news feed style section that allows you to see posted content such as images, text and even links, the Community page is designed for quick updates in-between standard video uploads:

We’re excited to share that Community posts are expanding to millions more channels. Starting October 12 2021, we’re lowering the eligibility for Community posts from channels with 1,000 subscribers to all channels with over 500 subscribers. For channels under 500 subscribers, we are working to bring Community posts to you in the future. Note: It may take up to 1 week to see the option to create Community posts after your channel passes 500 subscribers.

Posts on the YouTube Community tab were designed to replace the old “Discussion” tab that offered the same functions to video creators by providing another on-site avenue to connect with channel subscribers. This announcement coincides with the complete removal of the Discussion tab from October 12, 2021. From this point onwards, those with 500 subscribers or more will have to use the Community tab instead:

Posts on the Community tab were designed to replace the Discussion tab, an older feature that lets creators post text updates to viewers. Now that more creators will have access to the Community tab, which is available on mobile and provides more creative options for creators (with images/GIFS, polls, videos), we’re removing the Discussion tab for all channels on October 12, 2021. Until October 12, 2021, you can still access the Discussion tab from the channel page on Desktop. If you don’t yet have access to Community posts you can use Comments on your videos to engage your viewers.

Should your own YouTube channel hit the 500 subscriber threshold to gain access to the Community tab, it may take up to a week until you’re able to make your own posts and updates.

