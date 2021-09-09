YouTube TV adds over a half dozen channels to its ‘Sports Plus’ package

While YouTube TV’s sports offering has unfortunately shrunk in recent years, Google is working to improve it in other ways. Earlier this year, YouTube TV introduced a “Sports Plus” add-on, and now it’s adding several more channels to that lineup.
The “Sports Plus” package is, as of this week, comprised of 14 channels, growing by six from its original offering. CordCuttersNews spotted the addition, with the new channels specifically including:
- beIN Sports
- Billiards TV
- Outside TV+
- Players TV
- PokerGO+
- SportsGrid
- Stadium College Sports
- VSiN
These channels come as a part of the $10.99/month add-on, but you can’t subscribe to just these channels on their own. Instead, you’ll still need the base $64.99/month YouTube TV plan.
