Galaxy Tab A8 renders showcase the 10-inch affordable Android tablet

Renders of an affordably focused Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 have given us a glimpse at the Android tablet for the very first time.

Shared by the notorious @OnLeaks aka Steve Hemmerstoffer via 91Mobiles, the tablet shares much of the same DNA as the more “premium” Galaxy Tab S7, but with a few notable cutbacks considering this is a mid-range Android tablet.

You’ll instantly notice that the bezels are chunky on all sides with a landscape-oriented front-facing selfie camera found within the “top” bezel when held in this orientation. At 10.4 inches the Galaxy Tab A8 is said to come with a FHD+ display although no information was shared on the exact resolution.

The rest of the Galaxy Tab A8 chassis showcased in these high-resolution renders skirts a fine line between familiar and knock-off of previous Samsung tablets. A boxy design is being adhered to yet again, with dimensions of 246.7 x 161.8 x 6.9mm — 8.7mm for the camera bump. There are quad speakers with grilles at along the top and bottom edge of the frame along with a solitary USB-C port for charging and added connections. Those speakers are said to include Dolby Atmos audio support.









A 3.5mm headphone port is also found along the bottom edge, allowing for wired audio connections to the Galaxy Tab A8. One other notable is the usage of a solo rear camera, which is in an upper-left position and lacks an LED flash. Biometric unlocks are provided via an integrated power button capacitive fingerprint scanner.

While these renders give a solid indication of what the Galaxy Tab A8 will look like, no other specifications were shared, but we do believe that this will be a mid-range device that will supersede last year’s Tab A7.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: