The best free-to-play games playable on Android w/ NVIDIA GeForce Now [Video]

Gaming on the go is easier than it ever has been before and with gamepad support along with cloud gaming services, you can play some of the best free-to-play titles on your Android phone without ever needing a dedicated gaming PC at home.

Some of the biggest and best free-to-play gaming titles are available to play online with or without friends and you don't need to spend a dime.

PC gaming has hundreds of completely free-to-play games that you can enjoy on your smartphone with the help of cloud gaming services and there are some favorites. All are controller-friendly so you can play on the move with a Bluetooth or connected gamepad:

Pixel art, check. Side-scrolling, check. Free-to-play, check. Fusing a few genres into an intricate game that has tons of charm is a triumph in Kingdom: Classic. This is a 2D sidescrolling strategy/resource management hybrid that sees you taking control of a King or Queen and managing a kingdom with a progressive difficulty curve as challenges present your new society.

We’re of the opinion that Crossout might be one of the very best free-to-play games that many people have never played. This is effectively a post-apocalyptic vehicular combat MMO that feels a lot like Mad Max or at least reminds us very much of the movie universe thanks to the upgradability of your car plus the collision physics.

Not all games have to include action built upon action and The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is a lovely narrative-driven experience following 9-year-old Chris that takes around an hour or two to play through from start to finish.

The game is set in the Life is Strange universe and touches on a few subjects not often associated with video games. It’s engaging, easy-to-play and a completely free single-player experience that is well worth your time.

An incredible new 2D battle royale that feels like completely different to just about every other third-person shooter out there — and not just because of the art style. The best thing is the casual aspect, making Super Animal Royale feels less “grindy” than many other titles in the genre.

Combat is fast and frantic with up to 64 players duking it out. There’s a certain charm to the cutesy characters and abandoned safari park setting that make it worth a longer look.

A throwback to the 2D fighting games of the early-to-mid 90s, Brawhalla is a nice complement to the immensely popular Super Smash Bros and similar titles. The combat mechanics will instantly be obvious to anyone that has played Smash Bros but there are some interest mechanics that put a twist on things and keep Brawlhalla feeling fresh.

There is a huge roster of characters to play with. All with their own strengths and weaknesses but the art style and smooth 60fps framerate aide this side-scrolling fighter massively against more illustrious opponents.

There are plenty more controller-friendly games available through cloud gaming services.

Let us know what your think the best free-to-play games are on PC — or just your personal favorites — down in the comments section below.

