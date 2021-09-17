Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 sees first Amazon discount, Google Nest gear from $120, more

All of today’s best deals as we head into the weekend are headlined by a new Amazon low on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $75 off alongside Google Nest smart home gear from $120. Not to mention, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Case bundle at $55. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 falls to Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $925 in several styles. Typically fetching $1,000, you’re looking at the very first Amazon discount, as well as the only unlocked price cut we’ve seen thus far. Having just hit the scene last month, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G arrives as the latest iteration in the brand’s lineup of folding handsets.

Rocking a horizontal hinge that channels flip phone vibes of old, there’s a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save on Google Nest smart home gear from $120

Verizon Wireless is now offering the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $160. Usually fetching $229, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year at $69 off while marking the lowest price since the beginning of 2021. Delivering a more affordable package protector than the new battery-powered version that recently launched, this wired Nest Video Doorbell delivers the notable inclusion of 24/7 recording. There’s still all of the same Assistant-powered smart home control alongside smart detection alerts, prerecorded quick responses, and more.

Those Google hardware discounts are also continuing at Verizon as you’ll find the Nest Thermostat E marked down to $120. Normally fetching $169, this is down to the best price of the year at $20 below our previous mention and 29% off overall. Not only does this undercut Google’s new Nest Thermostat in price, but the E model delivers even more notable features in the form of a stylish frosted glass display and more intelligent scheduling and automation.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Case with bundled S-Pen $55

After seeing a series of other Samsung discounts go live this week, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Case with S-Pen Bundle for $55. Normally selling for $90, today’s offer amounts to 39% in savings marking a new all-time low and only the second notable discount yet. Designed to protect Samsung’s S21 Ultra handsets, its S-View Case provides full protection with a wrap-around folio design that covers both the front and the back. Alongside an integrated holster for the included S-Pen, there’s also the unique feature of a transparent cutout on the front cover that allows you to keep tabs on the time, notifications, and other alerts on your handset.

