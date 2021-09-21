Android 11 comes to Chromecast with Google TV w/ unofficial LineageOS 18.1 support

Although still technically running Android 10, the Chromecast with Google TV can get a taste of Android 11 via an unofficial LineageOS 18.1 port for the streaming dongle.

Early signs that Android 11 would be arriving on the Chromecast with Google TV came shortly after LineageOS 18.1 was ported to the ultra-cheap Walmart Onn streaming stick just over a month ago. However, it has taken a little while for Google’s own Android TV-based streaming dongle to get updated — at least in an unofficial capacity.

A post in the original thread confirmed the added support with the bootloader unlock method only working on Chromecast with Google TV units manufactured before December 2020. This means that if you have an eligible unit, you should be able to get LineageOS 18.1 and, therefore, Android 11 running on your Chromecast with Google TV device providing that you’re happy to run what is unofficial software (via XDA).

In almost all cases, we’d wager that it’s not worth going to the effort of attempting to install LineageOS 18.1 on your new Chromecast device. There are not many big add-ons or major changes of note here. In fact, there are some considerable downsides to installing these builds, including the loss of the Netflix for Android TV app, no SafetyNet support (without further modification), and a couple of minor known issues. While the risk of bricking your device is always persistent, it’s not necessarily as big an issue as it once was.

If you’re confident enough to try and run LineageOS 18.1 on your Chromecast with Google TV unit, then you can find the builds here. Note the limitation for devices manufactured before December 2020, as those with devices manufactured after this date will be unable to even attempt installation.

