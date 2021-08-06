No, a new Chromecast did not just pass through the FCC

A “Wireless Streaming Device” from Google passed through the FCC on Thursday, which many have taken to mean a new Chromecast is on the way, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Thursday morning, the model number “GJQ9T” appeared at the FCC for approval as a “Wireless Streaming Device.” Considering last year’s Chromecast appear at the FCC in August, this sparked rumors that we may see another Chromecast release later this year. So let’s take a closer look at this new Google device and see what it’s actually for.

First and foremost, the same day that the new FCC listing appeared, Google announced a new Nest Doorbell, along with three unique Nest Cam designs. Despite four devices being launched, we’ve so far only seen three relevant listings arrive at the FCC for approval — in March, June, and now August — suggesting that there may be yet another listing to come.

Next, these days, the word “streaming” conjures the image of enjoying movies, music, or even games from an online service, but any video being sent from one device to another over the internet or your local network could be said to be “streamed.”

To that point, back in March, another “Wireless Streaming Device” from Google appeared at the FCC. At the time, we pointed to the we pointed to the lineup of Nest cameras that Google promised to launch this year. Notably, the FCC listings from this week and from March appear to be nearly identical, with the main difference being that the newer listing doesn’t mention a battery.

August

March

The similarities extend through to the wireless bands used — both models use identical Bluetooth and Wi-Fi bands — and even the physical FCC label on the device. Both “Wireless Streaming Devices” have an FCC label that is placed on the back and appear to be very similar in shape.

August

March

Putting this all together, it seems all too clear that Google is not (yet) preparing to launch a new Chromecast device. Instead, we’re likely looking at another piece of the 2021 lineup of Nest Cameras, which we should be able to confirm one way or the other when the cameras begin arriving to customers.

Considering the new wired cameras are both set to ship later than the new Nest Cam (Battery) and Nest Doorbell, this week’s GJQ9T listing is likely either the Nest Cam (Wired) or Nest Floodlight.

Last year, Google launched the new Chromecast as the launching point for the “Google TV” experience built on Android TV. While the Chromecast with Google TV managed to hit the mark with its $50 price point, some have been yearning for a Made by Google device with a bit more processing power and increased storage. Unfortunately, we still have some waiting to do for an upgraded model.

More on Nest:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: