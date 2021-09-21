Deals: OnePlus 9 Pro falls to low at $139 off, HP Chromebook X360 $260, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, delivering a new all-time low on the OnePlus 9 Pro at $139 off. That’s alongside HP’s new Chromebook X360 at $260 and this collection of Motorola Android smartphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low takes $139 off OnePlus 9 Pro

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $929. With $139 in savings from the usual $1,069 price tag, you’re looking at the best price to date following our previous mention that sold for $9 more.

As the latest flagship device from OnePlus, its 9 Pro arrives with a compelling array of features powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Other highlights take the form of a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array as well as a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display to view all of your shots on. The 65W Warp Charge provides quick refueling. With OnePlus announcing that there won’t be a more affordable 9T on the way this year, going with this discount is an even better option. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

HP’s new Chromebook X360 falls to $260

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $260. Originally going for $360, though recently selling for around $330 or so, today’s savings marks a new all-time low.

Sporting a 14-inch HD touchscreen display, HP’s Chromebook X360 is perfect for studying and enjoying your favorite content in either laptop, tablet, or standing mode. The whole thing is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and Google’s Chrome OS, which offers tons of handy apps and features alongside 100GB of cloud storage to complement the 32GB of onboard storage.

Save on Motorola Android smartphones

Amazon is now launching a new unlocked Motorola Android smartphone sale headlined by the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB for $330. Normally fetching $400, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low for one of the first times and $70 in savings. Entering into the more affordable end of the Android spectrum, the Moto One 5G Ace launched at the start of the year with a 6.7-inch 1080p display in tow. Powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, there’s also 2-day battery life backed by 5G connectivity and 128GB of storage. If 128GB of storage isn’t enough, it also features a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

