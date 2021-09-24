First credible Galaxy S22 Ultra leak shows off its Note-inspired design, S Pen silo

With the launch of foldables behind it, Samsung is gearing up for its next major release. The Galaxy S22 series is coming, and today we’re getting the first credible look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its new Note-inspired design.

Posted by @OnLeaks and Digit.in, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will apparently look almost identical to the Galaxy Note series, specifically the Note 20 Ultra. The phone has a curved display along the sides, a boxy frame, and flat edges along the top and bottom of the device.

The most interesting aspect of the design is the camera housing, which makes room for four camera sensors including a periscope lens. There’s a fifth cutout for laser autofocus and other sensors. Oddly, Samsung appears to have decided to minimize the camera housing’s size, leading to a design with an abnormal shape.

According to this leak, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will measure 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9mm, roughly the same dimensions as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

As reported earlier this week, too, the new design has a silo to store the S Pen, much like the Galaxy Note did. If this all turns out to be accurate, which seems likely with the track record at play, it sure seems like Samsung intends to do away with the dedicated Galaxy Note series for good.







