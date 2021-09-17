Samsung’s Galaxy S22 tipped to feature the smallest screen since the Galaxy S9

The Galaxy S22 series is right around the corner and should come with some notable upgrades, but recent rumors have pointed to the battery being fairly small. As it turns out, that might not be a big deal as another leak is pointing to a much smaller screen on the base-model Galaxy S22.

Ice Universe claims on Twitter that the Galaxy S22 will arrive next year with a considerably smaller screen. Apparently, the base model will ship with a 6.06-inch display, a step down from the smallest Galaxy S21 and the smallest display on Samsung’s base flagship since the Galaxy S9, not counting the special exception S10e. Ice says that the phone will be similar in dimensions to the iPhone 12/13.

Apparently, the battery will be advertised at 3,700 mAh right in line with recent rumors.

If this stat turns out to be accurate, it would also point to the Galaxy S22+ being smaller than the S21+ that had a 6.7-inch panel. That could work out well for Samsung, as the S21+ was largely written off by many because its screen and dimensions were very close in size to the S21 Ultra. By putting more separation between these devices, Samsung gets to cater to the audience looking for smaller phones and put more distinction between its “Plus” and “Ultra” tiers. As it stands today, it’s unclear what size the S22+ and Ultra will offer.

