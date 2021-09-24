Deals: Lenovo Chromebook Duet sees $100 discount, refurb Philips Hue gear from $36, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet at $100 off. That’s on top of this refurbished Philips Hue sale from $36 and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet sees $100 discount

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $199. It’s also available directly from Best Buy. Usually fetching $299, you’re looking at a match of the best price throughout 2021 that’s $20 under our previous mention and the lowest in several months.

Delivering a 2-in-1 design with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, you’ll find a detechable keyboard cover included for converting between work and media consumption. Powered by a 2GHz processor, there’s also 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, as well as a USB-C port. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Save on cert. refurb Philips Hue gear from $36

Best Buy has now launched a certified refurbished Philips Hue sale, discounting a selection of the brand’s popular smart home lights and accessories in the process. Shipping is free across the board and everything comes backed by a 90-day warranty. Most notably from the sale, you can score the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip in various sizes starting at $207 for the 55-inch offering. Also on sale are the 65-inch strip at $225, as well as the 75-inch version at $252. Marking only the second discounts yet, these are the best since July and down from the usual up to $280 price tags.

Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the new Gradient Lightstrips pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 75-inch TV. While it’ll work on its own, in order to fully take advantage of the addressable color lighting, these pair well with the Hue Sync Box for turning exactly what’s on the screen into vibrant bias lighting.

Sennheiser’s CX 400BT Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon low at $90

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds from $90. Originally $200 and still fetching as much at Amazon throughout the year, they tend to be listed at around $130 these days, with today’s offer being a new all-time low on the white set.

A solid lower-cost AirPods competitor, Sennheiser is a professional audio brand offering up to 20 hours of wireless playback via the included charging case on its CX 400BT in-ears. Alongside a set of silicone ear adapters for the right fit, you’re looking at 7 millimeter dynamic drivers, full customization of the onboard controls via the companion iOS/Android app and a “built-in audio equalizer [that] adapts the sound to your personal preferences.”

