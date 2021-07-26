LG Tone Free 2021 earbud lineup adds ANC, improved audio, more

After leaving the mobile market behind, LG is now focusing efforts on other divisions with audio being a core component in a business shift. The Korean firm has now upgraded its LG Tone Free lineup for 2021 with the introduction of the FP5, FP8, and FP8 earbuds.

The biggest new addition to this trio of LG Tone Free in-ear headphones for 2021 is that of active noise cancellation. As stated, there are three models to choose from – the FP5, FP8, and FP9. There are some notable differences between the entry-level FP5 model and the FP8 and FP9 series.

Firstly, the LG Tone Free FP5 does not come with the UVnano self-cleaning case. This will only come with the Tone Free FP8 and FP9 and emits a small burst of UV light to help eliminate bacteria on your earbuds when charging. All come with IPX4 certifications, three onboard microphones for noise cancellation, plus sound tuned by Meridian Audio with the help of 3D Sound Stage audio.





As the top-tier model, the LG Tone Free FP9 comes with an interesting plug-and-play wireless mode that allows you to connect the charging case to another device via wire. This then allows the earbuds to connect via Bluetooth even if the connected device does not support the wireless connection method.

There are some other notable changes in the life spans of each new product. The FP5 will last eight hours per earbud, with the case providing up to 22 hours total. While the FP8 and FP9 are touted at 10 hours per earbud and the case is said to offer up to 24 hours.

Beyond these differences, the experience should be fairly similar across all three of LG’s updated Tone Free earbuds for 2021. The new LG Tone Free FP series will be available starting this month in select global markets with all models available in Charcoal Black and Pearl White. The FP8 and FP9 will also be offered in Haze Gold. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.

