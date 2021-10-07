How to play AAA games like Far Cry 6 on your Android phone

Thanks to cloud gaming services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, you can enjoy full AAA-quality video games like Far Cry 6 from your Android phone or tablet.

Far Cry 6, the latest entry in the acclaimed series from Ubisoft, is launching today. Undeniably, the Far Cry series has built its name on bringing incredible villains to life, and Far Cry 6 is set to continue that legacy. The primary villain is Antón Castillo, dictator of the tropical island of Yara, as portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame.

Luckily, you don’t need a fancy gaming rig to play AAA games like Far Cry 6 for yourself. In fact, you can play from your phone! As part of GFN Thursday, Far Cry 6 is available to play today via GeForce NOW.

With the ongoing chip shortage unlikely to end anytime soon, buying a gaming PC or console is going to be a difficult or pricey endeavor for the foreseeable future. Thankfully, all you really need to enjoy the hottest AAA games is your Android smartphone and an internet connection. Having a Bluetooth or USB controller is also a very good idea.

Unlike most other services, GeForce NOW is built on using your existing library of PC games from services like Steam, Origin, and Epic Games Store. For example, in the case of a supported game like Far Cry 6, you can buy it outright on Ubisoft Connect, or you can claim it through a Ubisoft+ subscription, either of which will give you access to the game via GeForce NOW.





To start playing AAA games on your phone, first you’ll need to install the GeForce NOW app from the Play Store and get signed in to an NVIDIA account. Next, you’ll be able to connect your NVIDIA account to various marketplaces, which will help the app know your full game library. Now you can simply pick a game to start.

To get the most out of your streaming experience, you’ll want to have at least a 25Mbps connection, which is becoming easier to find both at home and even through a mobile connection. With a free GeForce NOW membership, you can get a taste of how cloud gaming works in your home or your favorite gaming hangout. You can even play a free-to-play AAA game like Destiny 2 via GeForce NOW to test your connection before paying a penny for games or for streaming.

Once you’ve settled that cloud gaming works well on your connection, you can bump up to a GeForce NOW Priority membership to get quicker access to servers, better graphics including RTX enhancements, and longer play sessions. You don’t need an expensive graphics card to enjoy ray tracing!

When you’re ready to bump up to a bigger screen, GeForce NOW is also available for Android tablets, iOS (through Safari), Windows, MacOS, and can even be played right from the Chrome browser. No matter what your everyday carry looks like, GeForce NOW is ready to turn it into a gaming rig ready to enjoy the latest AAA games.

NVIDIA is also constantly working with studios to support more games, with the latest titles announced each week as part of “GFN Thursday.” In many cases, the hottest AAA games are supported from Day 1. Just this week, Far Cry 6 launched directly into GeForce NOW for gamers to enjoy from anywhere including their phone. Later this month, you’ll be able to play Riders Republic — Ubisoft’s open world racing game that mixes bikes, snowboards, skis, and more — when it launches on October 28.

