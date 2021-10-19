Pixel Pass bundles smartphone upgrades w/ protection, YT Premium, more from $45/month

Google is launching a new bundle option with its Pixel phones starting with the Pixel 6. Pixel Pass promises a new phone every 2 years along with Google services starting at a price of $45 per month.

Pixel Pass is an upgrade program of sorts, but one that offers you more than just a special phone payment. Subscribers to the program will get a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with the promise of a new smartphone after 2 years, but the device being financed comes with Google’s protection plan “Preferred Care” included as a part of the bundle.

Further, the plan comes with a few key Google services including YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One (200GB/$2.99 tier).

Altogether, Pixel Pass bundles $20 of Google services with around $25 or $35 of phone payments as well as the $5/month cost of Google’s protection plan. Those costs make up the $45/month for Pixel Pass on the standard Pixel 6 or $55/month on the Pixel 6 Pro, essentially giving users a modest discount on the bundle as a whole.

Importantly, though, there are some caveats. The protection plan will still charge deductibles for repairs, for one, and this program is only available if you buy directly from Google. That means you can only get Pixel Pass if you purchase a Pixel 6/Pro from the Google Store, whether unlocked or for a specific carrier, or through Google Fi. Further, the program is also currently US-only. The price isn’t locked in for upgrades, too, and if you cancel early you’ll be on the hook for the remaining cost of the phone.

More on Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: