Palm comes back again w/ new ANC-equipped earbuds that couldn’t be more generic

The Palm brand was revived a couple of years ago with the tiny and somewhat delightful Palm Phone, but the brand’s latest return is much less exciting. The “Palm Buds Pro” have just been announced for $129 with ANC, but nothing all that exciting.

Available for pre-order now at a discounted $99, the Palm Buds Pro have a design that’s pretty similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro with silicone eartips, extended stems, and an oblong charging case, but they do come in a nice “Satin Black” finish.

The biggest feature on Palm’s earbuds is the use of ANC, something that’s increasingly common on this form factor, but certainly always appreciated. The buds are, of course, connected over Bluetooth to either Android or iPhone and claim “studio-grade sound” with a 10mm driver along with IPX4 water resistance and the use of 6 microphones for good phone calls.

Notably, though, “Palm Buds Pro” appear to be based on a generic reference design. In fact, the Verge spotted a pair of earbuds with virtually the same feature set for under $70, and another on Amazon that’s even cheaper at under $40. It’s very likely the Palm brand made some enhancements of its own here, though; Palm Buds Pro claims to have more microphones than these other designs, for example.

In any case, these seem like a just-fine pair of wireless earbuds at a just-fine price point. There’s even a bundle offer on Palm’s site that includes additional eartips and a carabiner case.







